Messi and Real's 'BBC' wow them in La Liga

Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammates and coach Ernesto Valverde were singing his praises after the Argentine scored an inspired free kick in their 6-1 Spanishg La Liga thrashing of Girona.

Messi had already given Barca a 2-1 lead - after visiting striker Portu gave Girona a shock lead in the third minute - with a mesmeric dribble from the byline but he pulled an altogether different trick to score their third, to leave goalkeeper Bono completely surprised.

"He tricked us all with the goal, it's incredible how good he is, he seems to play better with every game," midfielder Philippe Coutinho told reporters.

Coutinho netted a cracking first league goal for Barca in the second half while Luis Suarez hit a hat-trick.

Yet it was Messi who took the bulk of the praise for the mesmeric attacking display.

"It's difficult to get used to things like this. You think he has done everything and then he goes and surprises you like that," coach Valverde said.

"We were waiting to see how the wall would cope with him and then he goes and puts it under it.

"Then when you see it happen you think 'ah, of course.' Leo makes it look easy, but it isn't easy."

Messi's goals set another league record - scoring against a 36th different opponent while Valverde's side surpassed the club's longest run without a defeat in the league, which had stood since April 2011 when Pep Guardiola was in charge of the Catalans.

Earlier, Real Madrid's 'BBC' strikeforce hit back with a vengeance when Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema all scored in a 4-0 win at home to Alaves.

It was a fifth-straight win in all competitions for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Barca lead the standings on 65 points, 10 clear of Atletico Madrid and 14 ahead of champions Real.

Ronaldo put Real ahead on the stroke of halftime, taking advantage of a clever backheel from the much-malinged Benzema.

The Frenchman set up Real's second goal, which came under a minute into the second half, for Bale.

Ronaldo struck Real's third and his 299th in La Liga in the 61st minute.

The Portuguese then surrendered the opportunity to score a hat-trick by offering Benzema penalty-taking duties after Bale was brought down, and he made no mistake, converting from the spot in the 89th minute.

"I'm very happy with Ronaldo's gesture," Zidane told a news conference.

"This is a team game and it was a wonderful gesture. Karim played very well and he deserved to score as he contributed so much in our build-up play."

It was the first time Benzema had taken a penalty for Real and the first time he, Bale and Ronaldo had all scored in the same game since 2016.

Elsewhere, Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez combined to condemn Eibar to back-to-back defeats as Celta Vigo eased themselves into seventh place in the table with a 2-0 win.

Mid-table Leganes and relegation-threatened Las Palmas played out a scoreless draw.