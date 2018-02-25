Victor Moses has his sight set on Sunday's English Premier League game against Manchester United at the Old Trafford.

Chelsea’s Victor Moses set sight on crunch Manchester United tie

The Nigeria international who featured from start to finish as Antonio Conte’s men were held by Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 has now shifted his attention back to the league.

The 27-year-old took to the social media to herald his preparation for the crucial encounter with Jose Mourinho’s charges.

“Training ahead of the big game tomorrow,” Moses tweeted.

The former Liverpool player will be expected to make his 23rd start for the Blues this season in the tie.

And a win in the encounter could see Chelsea overtake the Old Trafford outfit who are placed in the third spot with three points more the reigning league champions.