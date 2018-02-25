Kaizer Chiefs missed the opportunity to narrow the gap at the top of the PSL log following their goalless draw at home to Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday night.

Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Bloemfontein Celtic: Amakhosi miss chance to narrow the gap

SuperSport United had made the job a little bit easier for Amakhosi, who needed to beat Phunya Sele Sele to move to within three points of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, it wasn't to be despite their return to second place, and Steve Komphela would be frustrated at the way his team performed on the night, especially in the first half where they had most of the ball without utilizing it properly.

Komphela's wing-backs were not as effective as they have been in recent weeks, and they failed dismally to cause problems for the Celtic defence that has conceded 24 goals this season.

Chiefs went into the encounter enjoying total dominance over Celtic, having not lost a home game to their Free State opponents in 18 previous meetings.

For Celtic, this was always going to be a tough encounter considering their current form which included a single victory in their last six matches in all competitions.

Despite changing things around in midfield, Komphela wasn't able to get the desired results as the combination of George Maluleka and Wiseman Meyiwa hardly gave Celtic any problems.

This made it impossible for both Ryan Moon and Leonardo Castro to click upfront, leaving them to do more of the chasing than actually threatening the opposition defence.

But credit should go to Lorenzo Gordinho for keeping Castro in check for the better part of the game. He was perhaps sending a message to Komphela and his technical team that they shouldn't have let him join Celtic.

There were a few half-hearted chances in the first half, but none of them that could trouble either Patrick Tignyemb or Itumeleng Khune.

Celtic looked the better team in the second half, thanks to their passing game and ability to exploit spaces behind the Chiefs wing-backs.

Their resurgence was aided by Amakhosi, who at times looked disorganized from the back up to the striking department.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele's role and that of Joseph Molangoane wasn't clear enough, because they often ran into the same space, making life difficult for themselves, especially when Chiefs were in attack.

Philani Zulu also struggled on the left hand side, and hardly played a cross into the box throughout the game. He was supposed to be assisted by Hendrick Ekstein, but the dimunitive player found himself playing in front of Meyiwa and Maluleka in the middle of the park.

Nonetheless, Chiefs upped the tempo in the final 15 minutes and were unfortunate to see Daniel Cardoso's attempt cannon off the woodwork with Tignyemb well beaten.

That was before Moon tested Tignyemb with a fierce shot from the edge of the box. The Cameroonian keeper did well to parry the ball away from danger to keep Celtic in the game.

In the end, both teams settled for a share of the spoils, and for Chiefs, this was a case of two points than a point gained as they still trail Sundowns by five points.

Chiefs can draw positives from the fact that they didn't concede. This was their 12th clean sheet of the season in the league.

At Goble Park Stadium, Free State Stars were also held to a 0-0 draw by AmaZulu.

Luc Eymael's side had the chance leapfrog Chiefs into second place, but they also couldn't find the net despite creating numerous opportunities on the night.