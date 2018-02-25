VAR debuts in Africa as Wydad Casablanca crowned champions

The controversial VAR system was used in Africa for the first time as Wydad Casablanca of Morocco beat TP Mazembe of DR Congo 1-0 to be crowned Super Cup champions on Saturday.

VAR was supposed to be introduced during the African Nations Championship quarter-finals in Morocco last month, but training sessions were held instead.

The technology is used to assist referees with key decisions, including the awarding of goals, penalties, red cards and offside. And during the Super Cup final, the match referee used the system to disallow a second penalty for Wydad.

Amin Tighazoui scored for Wydad Casablanca in the pulsating final staged at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco's largest city, Casablanca. The Super Cup is a competition between the winners of the African Champions League and the second-tier Confederation Cup.

The victory capped another achievement for Moroccan football in the last few months as their national team had also won the Chan tournament for home-based players after thrashing Nigeria 4-0 in the final.

With the Super Cup trophy, Wydad Casablanca also bagged home $100,000 while TP Mazembe of DR Congo pocketed $75,000. TP Mazembe are three-time Super Cup winners, while this was Wydad Casablanca's first try.

Al-Ahly (Egypt) holds the record of the most team winning Caf Super Cup (6 titles).