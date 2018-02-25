Marseille a bigger club than PSG – Payet

Dimitri Payet has claimed that Marseille are a bigger club than Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG might have a raft of international stars, including the world’s most expensive player in Neymar, and have dominated the French domestic scene in recent years, but Marseille retain an incredible support and are the only Ligue 1 club to have won the Champions League.

The sides have forged an intense rivalry over the years and meet at Parc des Princes on Sunday, and Payet has stoked emotions prior to that encounter.

“I’ve said it before, but I play for the biggest French club,” the 30-year-old said. “And what’s more, we’re a team. We’ve seen that recently to play as a team is more important that having a bunch of individuals.”

With PSG leading Ligue 1 by 11 points over second-placed Monaco and 13 over Marseille, there has been a suggestion that they may have their minds more focused on their Champions League last-16 second leg tie against Real Madrid in 10 days.

“We’ll approach the match in our different ways,” Payet, whose Marseille side face Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League last 16, said. “I wouldn’t blame them if they’d rather beat Real Madrid than us tomorrow. If they want to let us win, no problems, we’ll take the three points.”

After Sunday’s match, the clubs will meet again in the Coupe de France quarter-finals in midweek.