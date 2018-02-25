Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's 4-1 win over West Ham as a "joy to watch for everybody" after his side climbed to second in the Premier League.

Liverpool win had everything – Klopp enthuses over West Ham's Anfield rout

The Reds were indebted to a trio of usual suspects as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all scored after Emre Can's first-half header had broken the deadlock.

It was a game full of chances and attacking intent, with Hammers substitute Michail Antonio's goal ensuring it was not all one-way traffic.

And Klopp lauded the spectacle at Anfield as Liverpool stole a march on their Champions League qualification rivals, with Manchester United meeting Chelsea on Sunday, when Tottenham also play.

"When I woke up this morning I didn't expect a game like this, it was a joy to watch for everybody," said Klopp in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"It was intense, it was aggressive, it was angry, it was full of desire. I saw everything I wish to see in a game of football and it's not often you see that.

"We scored from a set-piece too. You only ever talk to me about set-pieces when we suffer from them so it's nice to score one too.

"Can we stay second? That depends on other results. We don't have to worry about that now."

Can's goal was Liverpool's 100th of the season in all competitions, Salah later taking his personal tally to 31 and allowed him to pick up a little bit of Premier League history in the process.

Liverpool now sit one point above Manchester United, four points above fourth-place Chelsea and five above fifth-place Tottenham in the race for the Premier League top four.