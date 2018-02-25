Cape Town City 1-2 Bidvest Wits: Majoro at the double as Students end City's dominance

Lehlohonolo Majoro netted a brace as Bidvest Wits ended Cape Town City's dominance with a 2-1 win at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday night.

The Students had not beaten the Citizens in the previous four meetings in all competitions, and they needed to come to the party in an attempt to also move up the PSL log.

Had City won in the Mother City, they would have set a new record for most wins against a single opponent in one season.

The win saw Wits break into the Top 8 bracket for the first time this season, while it also brought City's title aspirations to an abrupt end with eight league games to go.

Gavin Hunt's men had a difficult start to the encounter as Frank Mhango had to be replaced after 18 minutes through injury. His place was taken by Vincent Pule, who is on his way to Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the campaign.

The Athlone Stadium turned into a mini-hospital as Matthew Rusike had to stretchered off the pitch through injury minutes later. His injury came as a massive blow to Benni McCarthy's plan, because this is the man who scored the last time these two teams met in the Nedbank Cup.

At this stage, neither side had created clear-cut goalscoring chances, as both goalkeepers had little to do in between the sticks.

With Hunt and McCarthy shouting at their players on the touchline, both sets of players still couldn't find the rhythm, and gave away possession very cheaply at times.

However, that was until Majoro broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time for his third goal since leaving City for the Students during the January transfer window.

It was a bittersweet moment for Majoro, but he didn't shy away from celebrating his goal given its importance to a Wits side that has been flirting with relegation this season.

The second half saw City take the game to Wits in an attempt to grab the equalizer, but they had to probe for 13 minutes before beating Darren Keet in the Wits goal.

Graig Martin, who is slowly becoming an important player to Benni's team, fired home with a fine effort in the 58th minute, much to the relief of City's bench and a decent crowd in attendance.

The game was closely contested affair from there onwards, but City took the foot off the pedal and allowed Wits to penetrate their defence using their flanks.

Sifiso Hlanti used his pace well midway through the second half, before locating Majoro inside the box. The former City striker made no mistake from close range, handing Wits a 2-1 lead with 18 minutes to go.







Wits made several changes to try and deal with City and most importantly consolidate their lead.

While the Citizens did all they could to rescue a point, especially in the closing stages of the game, their efforts were not enough as Wits held on for three crucial points.

Meanwhile, in the earlier kickoff, Baroka FC and Polokwane City settled for a share of the spoils in the Polokwane Derby.

After a frantic start which saw the encounter produce two goals in the opening 24 minutes, both sides opted to hold back for the better part of the match.

Robin Ngalande gave Baroka the lead in the 11th minute, but a Rodney Ramagalela penalty in the 24th minute was enough to ensure that the local Derby ends all square.

This was Ramagalela's 10th goal of the season, and he remains one ahead of Percy Tau, who netted his ninth goal of the campaign against SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby.