FC Goa take on FC Pune City in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Sunday at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. It is a must-win game for Sergio Lobera's side as they need to get full three points in order to boost their chances of qualification.

ISL 2017-18: FC Goa's Sergio Lobera - I think we are one of the better teams in the league

After a brilliant start to the season which saw Goa among the top two sides in the league, the team has now gone down to the seventh position in the table. Fortunately, they have played fewer matches than their nearest rivals.

Speaking of his team's recent performance, Lobera said, "It’s true that we haven’t been having a good past few games, and we only managed to get two points from them. But if you look at the past, you also have to take into account that we actually did well before the five games that we just talked about. We depend upon ourselves in the upcoming three games.”

Lobera continued, "What we look at now is the future, and the future begins tomorrow. Tomorrow we have an important game, and when it is over, we want to be in complete control of our own fate.”

The Spaniard mentioned that even though his team conceded a lot of goals of late, they are also the team who have scored the second highest number of goals in the league this season. “It’s true that we have conceded a lot of goals, but it’s also true that we have scored a lot of goals,” Lobera remarked.

He further added, “I think we are one of the better teams in the league in terms of goal difference, but it is true that we can improve in the defensive aspect. But taking into account the last few games, what worries me more is the fact that we haven’t been able to score goals rather than the fact that we have been conceding goals."