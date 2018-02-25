Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 SuperSport United: Percy Tau rescues a point for the Brazilians in the Tshwane Derby

Percy Tau's second half strike not only cancelled out Thabo Mnyamane's goal but denied SuperSport United Tshwane Derby bragging rights at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Tshwane Derby once again lived up to expectations as both Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport went on the prowl for nothing less than three points. Prior to kick-off, Masandawana were five points ahead of closest rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the log, and following a 1-1 draw in midweek, the returning Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane who was back on the bench after serving his suspension looked to change things up as he made three notable changes. Jeremy Brockie would face off against his former side coming off the bench, while Hlompho Kekana and Motjeka Madisha returned to the starting XI.

On the side of SuperSport though, three points meant something totally different and perhaps were arguably even more important as they looked to catapult themselves up the table into the top eight and stop the rut. Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler made a number of changes with Grant Kekana and Ronwen Williams the most notable changes.

In the build-up to the clash much had been said about Sundowns’ attack mindedness from the off as they had scored 24% of their goals within the first 15 minutes, but SuperSport had clearly done their homework as the Sundowns attack was kept at bay.

However, that was until the eighth minute as an impressive attack almost saw Thapelo Morena with the Brazilians’ opener. But after latching onto Khama Billiat’s initial effort from close range, the full-back’s shot was well saved by Williams.

Sundowns would be made to rue that miss as minutes later a counter attack saw Mnyamane break the deadlock arguably against the run of play. The 25-year-old beat the offside trap before rifling his effort past a flatfooted Denis Onyango from the edge of the area.

The goal sparked the game into life and saw Sundowns look for an equaliser. With 20 minutes played Tau had an opportunity to restore Sundowns’ lead as Gaston Sirino played him through on goal, but Tau chose to pass rather than shoot which saw Themba Zwane fail to latch onto his pass.

Tau was showing exactly why he was the club’s leading goal scorer as he was a constant nuisance inside the SuperSport box, and with 30 minutes it was him again who was guilty of squandering an opportunity as he shot into the side netting.

While Sundowns enjoyed the better of possession and chances, they were wasteful in front of goal, and Zwane should have found the equaliser before the break as he unmarked header was kept out by Williams.

Nonetheless, with the interval looming, SuperSport again had an opportunity to steal a goal, this time from a set piece. But Morgan Gould was guilty of lacking composure as he blasted his volley over, meaning that SuperSport would only take a slender advantage lead into the break.

The resumption of the second half immediately saw Sundowns look to test the SuperSport defence which now saw Onismor Bhasera coming on for Richard Kissi Boateng. But for Sundowns, injuries again seemed to be their Achilles heel as talisman Billiat had to be taken off. The change almost instantly inspired a goal as Sibusiso Vilakazi dragged his effort just wide of the SuperSport goal.

Minutes later Vilakazi was in the thick of things as he was brought down on the edge of the box. Sirino stepped up and curled the resultant free kick into the post, before Williams made a sensational save to deny a looping header. It was an endless barrage of pressure on the away side’s goal, but they were holding firm as they repelled the danger.

The crowd were being treated to an absolute exhibition of counter attacking footballer and on the hour mark, somehow SuperSport were denied a second goal. Evans Rusike showed good composure as he placed the ball past Onyango only for the ball to cannon off the upright. This led to a goal mouth scramble which saw Sundowns make several blocks before alleviating the danger.

It was end-to-end excitement as both sides were not willing to sit back and rest on their laurels. The pace of the SuperSport attack in particular was proving to be Sundowns’ undoing, as the defensive pairing of Madisha and Ricardo Nascimento were being left for dust.

Sundowns though did not give up, and their persistence was finally rewarded fifteen minutes from time as Tau found the back of the net as he poked home Kekana’s clever free kick. In response SuperSport threw everything including the kitchen sink at Sundowns as Clayton Daniels was sent forward. The defender almost restored SuperSport’s lead but Onyango came to the rescue diving to his left to deny Daniel’s curling effort.

Nevertheless, try as both sides did, the clash would end in a draw as Sundowns continued to frustrate their cross-town rivals.