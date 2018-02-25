Mohamed Salah’s brilliant Premier League season has now seen him snatch a record for his troubles.

Salah sets Premier League scoring record as Liverpool hit 100

The Liverpool winger continued his run of impressive form this season as he scored the second goal for the Reds to put them up 2-0 early in the second half at Anfield against West Ham United.

Salah popped up in the right place at the right time as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s run through the Hammers defence resulted in a ball that ended up at the feet of the Egypt international, who slid it past the diving Adrian for his 23rd goal of the Premier League season.

It was Salah’s sixth straight game with a goal and seventh tally over that stretch as he continues to be one of the most in-form players in the world.

The goal was also Salah’s 20th scored with his left foot this season — no player in the Premier League has ever scored more in a single campaign.

Salah is the spearhead of one of the world’s most devastating attacks this season — and one that has now eclipsed the century mark in all competitions.

While Liverpool’s forward play has always been good under Klopp, they have never been this good and it is the first time in the manager’s Anfield tenure that his side as eclipsed 100 goals.



The 100th came off an Emre Can header in the first half. Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane added three more to the tally in the 4-1 victory.

Only Manchester City, who have bagged 111 goals this season, have been more productive.

It is Liverpool’s best attack since 2013-14’s near-title winning campaign, when Brendan Rodgers’ side put up 110 in all competitions. With 10 Premier League games and likely at least three Champions League contests remaining, Klopp’s side seem almost certain to eclipse that mark in the near future.

In the meantime, the Reds will take pleasure in their victory, which sees them move up to second in the Premier League table, with Manchester United to square off against Chelsea on Sunday.