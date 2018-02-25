Francis Baraza is back with Tusker FC ending weeks of speculation that the assistant coach could have been on his way out of Ruaraka.

Tusker clarify why assistant coach missed out on photo

Media reports had indicated that the former international was serving a ‘ban’, slapped on him after the brewers lost their opener to Chemelil Sugar.

The reports were further fueled by the fact that Baraza was missing out from Tusker’s team photo posted on the club’s official Facebook account.

But the club Media Liaison Officer, Diana Yonah told Goal that the photo was taken while Baraza was off duty. “He is with the team. He’s even on the bench today (Saturday),” Yonah told Goal.

Goal lenses captured Baraza on the touchline with coach Sam Timbe as the brewers’ edged out a stubborn Nzoia Sugar 2-1 to register their first league victory of the season on Saturday.

Baraza joined Tusker from Chemelil Sugar and guided the team to a sixth-place finish having taken over on an interim basis from George ‘Best’ Nsimbe, who was slapped with suspension for disrespectful comment on players.