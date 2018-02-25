Bengaluru FC are looking to sign a replacement for Edu Garcia who joined Chinese outfit Zhèjiāng Lǜchéng earlier this week. Coach Albert Roca confirmed that the club are on the lookout for a signing ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs.

ISL 2017-18: Albert Roca - We have to work on our weak points

“Unfortunately, Edu had to leave but that's part of football. We will definitely sign a player. I cannot disclose anything now. We are looking for players. It's difficult to sign players at this stage. The player must be available in market. Not worried as I believe we have a very strong squad,” said the former Barcelona assistant coach.

Roca believes that the tie against Jamshedpur FC would possibly be a dress rehearsal of a possible play-off tie. He acknowledged that the players have to improve with each game if they are to win the ISL championship.

“I can see lot of expectations for this game and I’m so happy to be here. We have good memories. We won the Federation Cup not far from here (Cuttack). Jamshedpur FC in the second part of the season have showed that they are really strong. It won't be easy tomorrow (Sunday).

“Tomorrow it could also be a game for play-off. We have to test Jamshedpur to see how good they are. The best players need to play. For me I have to try to put a team to get a good result. I think you always try to be better with every match. Every game is different. We have to pay attention to the championship. Now that we are in play-offs, we have to prepare for the next round. We have to play with the same intensity in the last few matches. Players need to fight and try to be better. We have to work on our weak points,” he mentioned.

He warned his players not to be over confident in their final two league matches ahead of the knockout stages.

“I have to be confident with my team but cannot be overconfident. We have to be ready for the right moment and try to be better every day,” he said.

He also shared his thoughts on the level of competition in the I-League and the ISL.

“Every competition is difficult. In the I-League, good teams are there. The stadiums are better in the ISL.”

Roca confirmed that Thongkhosiem Haokip will be on the bench against Jamshedpur.

“Semboi (Haokip) and Daniel (Lalhimpuia) are very good strikers. Semboi played really well. Daniel is young but very good and he can play for the national team in future. Semboi will be on the bench tomorrow. Let us see if such a circumstance arises that he can come in. Of course, it is important to give them game time,” he said.

Rahul Bheke signed a contract extension at Bengaluru FC for another three years and Roca is pleased with the performance of the former East Bengal defender.

“Bheke did a very good job so far. In the past he has been outstanding player. He deserves to get a contract extension. I’m very happy for him.”