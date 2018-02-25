Tusker picked their first win of the season after seeing off a stubborn Nzoia Sugar 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Ruaraka on Saturday.

Tusker 2-1 Nzoia Sugar: Brewers pick first league win

Two first half goals courtesy of Amos Asembeka and Timothy Otieno aided Tusker to 12th position on the 18-team league table as coach Sam Timbe picked his maiden maximum points this season.

Timbe’s second stint in the Kenyan league was met by defeat to Chemelil Sugar followed by a draw against Posta Rangers at the same ground two weeks ago.

The Ugandan tactician replaced compatriot, George ‘Best’ Nsimbe, who broke ranks with the 2016 champions after a poor season that saw the brewers’ finish without winning a single trophy.

Sadly though for coach Bernard Mwalala, Nzoia Sugar will be heading into week five still waiting for their maiden victory, having toiled for 360 minutes on the pitch without a win, a sharp contrast to the beautiful football being displayed by the millers.

Tusker came into the match with rage. The host almost took the lead in the second minute, but Nzoia goalkeeper Benson Mangala came off his line to deny Asembeka from point blank after he was put through by Robert Achema.

A marauding Asembeka came back to haunt Nzoia with a killer header for a deserved lead just seven minutes into the game. Asembeka cleverly connected Achema’s delivery from the right wing to score past Mangala.

Otieno, who joined Tusker last January from Gor Mahia, wasted a golden chance to double Tusker’s lead six minutes later after picking a free ball inside the box.

But Nzoia Sugar responded with an equalizer a minute later courtesy of an Elvis Rupia’s left foot strike. However, the Millers’ poor defending was punished once again by Otieno, who linked up with a selfless Asembeka to deliver home Tusker’s second goal.

Nzoia will be heading back home ruing missed chances. The bumping playing surface at Ruaraka did not make their outing to the Capital City a memorable one either.

Despite dominating the second half, Tusker jealously guarded the slim lead to grab the three points.

Tusker Starting XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Marlon Tagauzi, Eugene Asike, Bonventure Khasabuli, Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Robert Achema, Timothy Otieno, Amos Asembeka and Boniface Muchiri.

Reserves: Byrne Omondi, Lawrence Kasadha, David Mwangi, Edwin Lavatsa, Jackson Macharia, Peter Nzuki and Mathew Odongo.

Nzoia Starting XI: Benson Mangala, Edwin Wafula, Dennis Wanjala, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa, Gad Peters, Luke Namanda, Stephen Wakanya, Elvis Rupia, Morven Otinya and David Odhiambo.

Reserves: Mustapha Oduor, Tom Teka, Elvis Ronack, Edgar Nzano, Patrick Otieno, Patrick Kwitonda and George Mutimba.