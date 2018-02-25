A stubborn Chippa United side will square off with Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Chippa United - Orlando Pirates Preview: The Buccaneers look to keep up with chasing pack

The Chilli Boys' 0-0 draw against Baroka in Polokwane extended their unbeaten run to six matches in the league last weekend. But the Eastern Cape side has recorded only one win and five draws during their current run.

As a result, Chippa are placed seventh on the league standings with 27 points from 21 matches. They are four points behind sixth-placed Cape Town City.

The Chilli Boys have participated once in the MTN8 Cup and they will be looking to cement their place in the top eight with a victory over the Buccaneers.

Midfielder Linda Mntambo is a major doubt for the encounter against Bucs after sustaining an injury against Baroka. Chippa head coach Teboho Moloi, who is an ex-Pirates player and assistant coach, will face his former side for the first time.

His side has scored 10 goals in 11 league matches at home this season at an average of 0.91 per game. They have scored most of their goals in the last 15 minutes of regulation time.

Meanwhile, Pirates returned to winning ways in the league with a 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United at home two weeks ago. Prior to facing Maritzburg, Ajax Cape Town had ended the Buccaneers' four-match unbeaten run in the competition.

The Soweto giants are placed fourth on the league standings with 33 points from 21 matches. They are only a point behind second-placed Maritzburg, who beat Platinum Stars 2-1 at home on Friday.

Bucs will have to keep their hopes of winning this season's PSL title alive with a victory over the Chilli Boys. They are six points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with nine matches left.

Strikers Thabiso Kutumela and Augustine Mulenga will miss the clash against the Chilli Boys. The two Bucs attackers are out nursing injuries, while Mpho Makola is likely to feature this weekend after recovering from his injury.

Milutin Sredojevic's side is averaging a goal per match on the road in the league this season having scored 10 goals in 10 away games. They have netted most of their goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

Pirates and Chippa have met nine times in the league since the 2012/13 season.

Bucs have dominated this fixture having won five matches compared to the Chilli Boys' three wins, while one game has ended in draw.

The last meeting between the two teams was in August 2017 at the Orlando Stadium. Thamsanqa Gabuza scored the only goal of the match Pirates beat Chippa 1-0.

