Manchester United have the “second best squad in the Premier League”, says Owen Hargreaves, with there cause for optimism within that.

Hargreaves explains how second best is a good thing for Man Utd

The Red Devils have faced some difficult questions over recent weeks, with Jose Mourinho once again seeing his tactics and team selection thrust under the microscope.

United have been unable to maintain a Premier League title bid with those currently at their disposal, which has sparked talk of another elaborate spending spree being taken in on over the summer.

Hargreaves, though, believes that solid foundations are already in place, with Mourinho’s squad already better than top-four rivals such as Chelsea and Liverpool and only playing catch-up with Manchester City.

The former United midfielder told Radio 5 Live: “I think Manchester United have the second best squad in the Premier League, just in terms of individual talent.

“City have got the best one. Chelsea don’t have a stronger squad than United.

“They’ve got the best goalkeeper [David de Gea] in the country have United.

“They’ve got Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford - two of the most dynamic young players in Europe.

“Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are brilliant players in their position. That is an incredibly gifted group of players.”

United remain second in the Premier League table at present, but could slip to third before they are next in action if other results go against them.

Mourinho’s men will, however, have the opportunity to cement that standing on Sunday when they welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford.

That contest will see the Red Devils looking to establish some momentum after a run of results which has seen them come unstuck against Newcastle and Tottenham and held by Sevilla – with Huddersfield the only side they have beaten, in league and FA Cup competition, in their last five games.