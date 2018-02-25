Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure admits that he is pleased to be linked with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, but is not ready to lose his focus for his current side.

Doucoure on Arsenal and Spurs interest: We’ll see in the summer

The 25-year-old has become a firm favourite at Vicarage Road, where he has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season and has stood out due to his power in the heart of the field.

As a result, some of England’s biggest sides have taken an interest.

“I’m coming to an important step,” he told L’Equipe. “It’s a pleasure to see these big clubs interested in me.

“We’ll see what the state of play is in the summer and then we can ask questions.”

Doucoure, meanwhile, is hopeful that he may have another summer distraction – the World Cup in Russia. The former Rennes midfielder may not have been capped by Didier Deschamps yet, but he is hopeful that it may happen.

“Why not? If I’m playing well...” he considered. “Morgan Schneiderlin was playing well with Southampton and was part of the squad in 2014. I’m playing in the best league in the world.”

Doucoure’s next mission is a home fixture with Everton on Saturday as Watford sit 11th in the Premier League on 30 points. However, that leaves them just four points above Southampton in 18th.