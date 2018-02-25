Newcomers Wazito FC suffer first league defeat of the season

Wazito FC suffered their first defeat in the Kenyan Premier League after falling to hosts Bandari FC on Saturday.

The top tier's newbies had collected four points from their previous two matches against Sony Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz, but they were yet to face a stunning test.

The lone goal came with six minutes left on the clock, courtesy of Anthony Wambani, who did well to convert Boniface Akenga's cross.

At Camp Toyoyo, Posta Rangers recorded the same score line against visitors Chemelil Sugar.

The Sammy Omollo led side had recorded three consecutive draws against AFC Leopards, Tusker and Vihiga United, and needed a win to boost their confidence. Cavin Omondi scored the lone goal to hand the mail men their sixth point of the season.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz defeated Vihiga United 2-1 to claim maximum points. Two goals from Noah Wafula were enough to reduce Dennis Wafula's strike to just a mere consolation.

In another match, Nakumatt FC and Sony Sugar played out to a barren draw at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.