Nakumatt 0-0 Sony Sugar: The Millers pick a point on the road

Sony Sugar held Nakumatt FC to a barren draw in the Kenyan Premier League match played at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

Both sides came into the match aiming at continuing with their good run of late in the top tier. The shoppers had won away to Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal, same margin recorded by the sugar millers against Kariobangi Sharks.

It was the visitor, who started the match on a high, pushing their hosts to the wall when Sony almost took the lead in the fourth minute.

Benjamin Mosha was played in, but his shot hit the post and bounced to safety. Five minutes later, it was Sony Sugar, again who threatened; this time around courtesy of Yemi Mwana, who was at the end of a well-delivered free-kick, but was unable to put it into the back of the net.

That was a cue to the hosts, who reacted by piling pressure on the visitors, winning a free-kick in the eleventh minute, but Tom Adwar was unable to find a teammate in the danger zone.

A few minutes later, Brian Nyakan came close to breaking the ice from a defensive lapse but he could not direct it in. After half an hour mark, the dangerous Mwana managed to get past several defenders, but his well-placed effort missed the target by a few inches.

Anthony Mwangi had to pay for poor preparations ahead of this match with his side missing several clear chances.

Nakumatt goalkeeper Frankline Kirimi was twice called into action to deny Simiyu David and Omondi Clinton.

With three points at stake, both sides resorted to a cautious approach in the second half, but still, the chances created were blown away by the goal-shy strikers.

