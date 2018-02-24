Ghana coach Appiah shocked by Kotoko's decision to sack Polack

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah admits he is shocked with Asante Kotoko's decision to sack head coach Steve Polack after only six months in charge of the club.

The Porcupine Warriors were kicked out of the Caf Confederation Cup by Congolese side CARA Brazzaville on Wednesday prompting the decision to axe the English man.

"To be honest, I don't know why they have sacked Steve Polack," Appiah told reporters.

"I think maybe there is something we don't know. I didn't watch their match in Congo and I didn't even get the chance to listen to the commentary but I saw the team played well in the first leg in Kumasi.

"I am yet to find out the exact course of their defeat in Congo but I don't agree that coaches are to blame when a team loses on penalty shootout. Maybe his team created chances and could not score, may be it could be an off the field problems but I think they should have kept him because it was not expected [and they were wrong in a way]," he added.

Although, Polack has recently been under pressure before his sacking, he guided Kotoko to finish fifth on the log last season and won the Ghana FA Cup title after defeating bitter rivals Hearts of Oak.

Goal understands that assistant coach Akakpo Patron has taken charge of the first team with Godwin Ablordey assisting him until a new manager arrives.