Chukwuka Onuwa is sure that Lobi Stars will not MFM's quest for maximum points in Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League encounter.

MFM’s Onuwa confident ahead of clash with Lobi Stars

Fidelis Ilechukwu's men are in high spirit after picking a Caf Champions League First round ticket at the expense of AS Real Bamako in Lagos.

And the pint-sized midfielder though acknowledged that strength of the Pride of Benue, he feels his side's fine form will see them triumph at the Agege Stadium.

“We are in a confident mood and are raring to go against Lobi Stars. We know that they are a good side," Onuwa told Goal.

"They are big and boast of experienced players and are doing well too but our current form has placed us ahead of them.

“It is going to be a difficult game on Sunday but we will be ready for them. We do not want to drop any point in our home matches as we try to concentrate on picking points away too.

“The victory we had against (AS) Real Bamako has given us the needed confidence and I don’t think any club can stop us now.

"Our league position is not good at all and we need to start winning games both home and away to regain last season’s form."

MFM are 11th in the league table with 12 points from eight games but are still with an outstanding tie against Sunshine Stars in Akure.