Lobi Stars’ Ayo Saka disappointed to miss MFM FC tie

Lobi Stars’ Ayo Saka is gutted to miss his club’s high profile league tie against MFM in Lagos as he is presently recovering from malaria fever.

The Pride of Benue have a game at hand against Akwa United which they will play on Wednesday in Makurdi but Saka pointed out that his teammates must strive to get a decent result against the Olukoya Boys on Sunday to boost their chances against the Promise Keepers at midweek.

He claims that he has been preparing so hard for the game in Lagos until he was diagnosed with malaria fever and was unable to train for few days.

“I am not traveling to Lagos with my team because the players for the trip left Makurdi this (Saturday) morning and they have left with high hope knowing that a good result will boost our morale ahead of the fixture with Akwa United on Wednesday,” Saka told Goal.

“I have been down with malaria for few days, but I am recovering fast. Everything is going according to plans but the game in Lagos is coming so soon for me and I have been instructed to keep resting. I would have loved to be part of the team.

“I don’t know if I will be fit for Wednesday but I will await the instructions from the doctor before I can say anything on that one.

“We focus our attention on the game with MFM first and the players that have left for the game said they are going with the conviction that they can get a positive result in Lagos irrespective of their battling with possible fatigue."