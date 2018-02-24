FC Pune City head coach Ranko Popovic is not prepared to take FC Goa lightly due to their alarming dip in form in recent games.

ISL 2017-18: Ranko Popovic wants Pune City to keep winning games

Ahead of the game, which incidentally is a must-win fixture for Goa in order to qualify for the playoffs, Popovic said,"They (Goa) have the similar players from the beginning of the season. One month ago, they were a strong candidate to be the top. We need to try and use our chances."

"We try to take three points from every game. We try to win. If you win the games, in the end, you will get to a good position and we will reach the target. I don't want to see anyone who thinks that everything is over," stressed the Serbian head coach.

"It is a big thing that we are in the semi-final but we have to play our best. Only if we keep doing the right things, we will be able to do good things in the future."

Defender Sarthak Golui had scored the opening goal in the 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC in their last game and his coach believes it was an instantaneous reaction to the goalscoring opportunity in the game rather than a well thought-out move.

"If Sarthak can score, anybody in the team can score. I don't think he would have scored if he believed he can do it before he scored."