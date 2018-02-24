Daniel Mwaura is looking to open his Mathare United goal account against Sofapaka when the two former champions clash at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Mathare United ace sets goal target after injury scare

Mwaura, who struggled with an ankle injury in the second leg last season, has had a turnaround in fortune this campaign, having played a key role in the 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar as well as the barren draw against Ulinzi Stars last weekend.

The draw at Afraha Stadium was the first start for Mwaura this season, but he made a good account of himself with nice moves on the wings.

The 25-year old winger is now looking forward to start scoring goals with Sofapaka being put on notice.

"I am in good shape and my confidence is growing with every passing game. I want to score this weekend and help the team maintain its unbeaten run. But even if I don’t score, I just want to continue helping the team to win as many matches. That's what is important,” Mwaura told the club website.

“I am one of the longest-serving players in the team and I think this season we have what it takes to win at least one trophy. If we maintain this momentum then nothing is impossible,” assessed Mwaura.

Mathare United are top of the league with seven points, one better than champions Gor Mahia.