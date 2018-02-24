Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi encouraged by Gaston Sirino's sudden impact

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes that there is still much more to come from South American playmaker Gaston Sirino.

The 27-year-old recently joined Masandawana in the January transfer window, leaving many to question what exactly could he offer the Tshwane giants. But it hasn’t taken long for Sirino to endear himself to the Sundowns faithful as his first few appearances in a Sundowns jersey has already grabbed the imagination of many.

But despite such a rapid rise where he recently registered his first Premier Soccer League (PSL) assist in the 1-1 draw with Free State Stars, according to Mngqithi this is just a taste of what the former Bolivar winger is capable of.

“We are fortunate because we did a lot of work on him before he came here,” Mngqithi told the media.

“We know exactly what he is capable of and to be honest with you, he hasn’t even given us half of what we think he can give us because he scores a lot of goals. He is very good in one-versus-one situations but he isn’t yet confident to go through and be more assertive in his game,” he explained.

“We believe that what he has given us so far is enough because we know that with time he will give us more,” he added.

“It is encouraging for him and for a South American to come here and play like the way he has been playing in his first few matches. There are still some areas of his game that must improve, especially his play off the ball defensively. He is working and trying to improve that,” he continued.

“The good thing is that he is very professional and is trying to give us the best he can,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, Sirino who was withdrawn in the second half against Ea Lla Koto will now be expected to play yet another influential role for Sundowns as he will experience his first taste of the Tshwane Derby on Saturday evening.