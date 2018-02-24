Francis Baraza’s future at Tusker FC has been thrown into further doubt despite the club insisting they are having a cordial relationship with their assistant coach.

Has Tusker finally parted ways with assistant Coach?

Baraza is reportedly serving a 'suspension' for an unspecified offense, though media reports suggest that the assistant coach fell out with the club after the Brewers lost their opening match to Chemelil Sugar.

The club, however, denied these reports, but a team photo updated on the club’s official Facebook Page, last week, tells a story of a bleak future of the man, who was charged with the team at the tail end of the 2017 league season after Tusker suspended head coach George Nsimbe.

“Those are rumours being spread by our enemies. We have not suspended or sacked anyone from the technical bench. The team is united and remains the same. I ask you to treat those reports as just rumours,” club Media Liason officer Diana Yonah denied the suspension reports to Goal two weeks ago.

But despite the denial by the club, Baraza is conspicuously missing from the official team photo taken a few weeks ago.

Baraza joined Tusker last season from Chemelil Sugar and is the deputy to Ugandan coach Sam Timbe.