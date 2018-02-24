Simba's midfielder Saidi Ndemla has expressed his delight with the clubs recruitment of French tactician, Pierre Lechantre who has given him the chance to play and impress in the first team.

Lechantre the reason for Ndemla Simba stay

It was earlier reported that Ndemla was successful in his trial in Sweden with AFC Eskilstuna and his club was open to talks and completion of the deal but the deal never materialized.

Ndemla told Kona ya Michezo that Lechantre has made him to rethink his plans to play abroad as he is now comfortable at club compared to the past.

I'm happy to be part of the success of the Simba team under the new coach Lechantre, now I am getting more playing time, just like I need to improve my talent and also get to play for the national team," said Ndemla.

The midfielder has started ten Premier League matches making four substitute appearances and scoring two goals.