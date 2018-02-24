Football Kenya Federation have named a 30-man squad for the African Youth qualifiers.

FKF names U-20 squad for African youth qualifier

The team, which was scouted from the on-going Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Youth tournament as well as FKF leagues, will move to camp on Sunday at SportsView Hotel in Kasarani.

The team is set to play a friendly match against Tanzania, and later on in March, a two-legged friendly against Egypt. Early last year, the team took part in two friendlies against Senegal in Dakar, losing both matches to the West African Country.

Goalkeepers: James Ominde (Acakoro), Humphery Katasi (Nzoia Sugar), Francis Atwoli (Sofapaka) and Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks).

Defenders: Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Mike Odhiambo (Mathare United), Jimmy Wafula (Police FC), Bonface Onyango (Kakamega High), Ezekiel Nyati (KCB), Vincent Wanyama (Slum Dwellers), Abdul Wahabo (Talanta FC) and Patrick Ochieng (Manyatta Kisumu).

Midfielders: John Njuguna (Nakuru Allstars), Elisha Owino (Kisumu Day), Vincent Wasambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Benard Ouma (KCB), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Joshua Otieno (Kakamega High) and Henry Juma (Kariobangi Sharks).

Strikers: John Mwangi (Mathare United), Ali Abubakar (Football 4 Good Academy, Uganda), Alex Sunga (Ushuru), Erick Kipkirui (Kariobangi Sharks), Musa Masika (Slum Dwellers), Subri Ahmed (Al Hayat), Zakayo Keegan (Bandari FC), Alvin Mang’eni (Mukumu Boys), Jairus Omondi (Kisumu Day), Marvin Omondi (AFC Leopards) and Obadiah Abuto (NYSA).