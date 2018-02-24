Champions League: Chelsea will knock out Barcelona - John Obi Mikel

Tianjin Teda midfielder John Obi Mikel believes Chelsea can still knock Barcelona out of the Champions League at the Camp Nou on March 14, despite blowing a lead to draw 1-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie.



Chelsea will knock out Barcelona - John Obi Mikel

The former Blues veteran has invoked the memory of their astonishing comeback win over the Catalan giants in Spain in 2012, when goals from Ramires and Fernando Torres saw them reach the Champions League final on away goals.

"I have been played for Chelsea for 11 years and that comeback I will remember for the rest of my life," Mikel told Tianjin Today Evening News.

"Obviously I will continue to support Chelsea as always and hopefully they will go through into the next round.

"I believe they will knock out Barcelona on their own ground, just like we did in 2012."

The Blues, under interim manager Roberto Di Matteo, then went a step further by defeating Bayern Munich at the Alianz Arena [also their own ground] to lift their first and only Uefa Champions League trophy.