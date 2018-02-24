Cape Town City will play host to Bidvest Wits in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

Cape Town City - Bidvest Wits Preview: Benni McCarthy gunning for fifth win over Gavin Hunt

With the 1-0 win for City in the PSL first round still fresh in Wits’ minds, the Johanesburg side will head to the Mother City in search of revenge.

Lehlohonolo Majoro netted the only goal in the league match held at Bidvest Stadium back in August 2017 and that is the result which makes this encounter a highly anticipated one.

The Ladybrand-born hitman has now switched allegiances in favour of the reigning PSL champions and that also throws spice in the clash.

With the Clever Boys out to avoid their fifth loss in all competitions against the Benni McCarthy-coached side, Majoro will hope to score against his former employers.

Apart from the league defeat in the reverse fixture, Wits suffered three losses against City in the MTN8 Cup and Nedbank Cup competitions.

However, a look at their recent run in 2018, Gavin Hunt’s men have only suffered one loss in 2018 which came against their hosts in the Ke Yona and will want to avoid any slip ups as far as their resurgence is concerned.

They started their title defence campaign sitting at the bottom of the table and are now moving up the log standings, having beaten Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows, SuperSport United twice, drew against Kaizer Chiefs and lost to Free State Stars.

Occupying the 11th spot on the table with 25 points from 21 games means their relegation concerns are eased for now, but their mission is to keep collecting maximum points.

Following their Ke Yona loss, the Telkom Knockout Cup champions went on to bag a win over Mauritian side, Pamplemousses, in the CAF Champions League at home but lost away as they reached the next stage of the tournament.

For the hosts, McCarthy has revealed his ambitions regarding this clash and it’s nothing but a win over his mentor, Hunt.

While Benni insists they are still firmly in the title race, mathematics show that they have to fight harder and beat their visitors.

The Citizens are slowly losing the title race as they sit at number six with 31 points on the standings and a win is what will revive their aspirations this weekend.

Ahead of this encounter, the Wafa Wafa finalists lost 1-0 to fellow challengers, Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, but are through to the CAF Confederation Cup first round after beating Swaziland’s Young Buffaloes over a two-legged affair.

With a lot at stake for both sides in the clash, there a less doubts that there will be a winner at the iconic Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening, February 24.

