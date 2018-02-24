Kaizer Chiefs welcome Bloemfontein Celtic to the FNB Stadium with three points and a place in the top two at stake.

Kaizer Chiefs - Bloemfontein Celtic Preview: Amakhosi cannot afford to slip up

Amakhosi slipped to third on the log following Maritzburg United's 2-1 win over Platinum Stars on Friday night.

While a draw would be enough to see Chiefs return to second on the PSL standings, a win would be crucial to their title ambitions.

As things stand, Chiefs are five points behind Mamelodi Sundowns with nine league games to go, and they are still in with a chance to win this season's PSL title.

The Glamour Boys will be without midfield kingpin Willard Katsande due to a family bereavement, but George Maluleka returns at the right time having recovered from injury.

Steve Komphela is sweating over the fitness of Teenage Hadebe, who is struggling with an ankle injury. The Zimbabwean centre-back faces a late fitness test.

Should he fail to shake up the injury, his absence would be seen as a major blow to the Amakhosi defence that has kept eight clean sheets in 11 matches whenever Hadebe played this season.

Chiefs fans will also be watching this game with interest to see whether or not Leonardo Castro starts the game after making a plea to the technical team to allow him to play the entire 90 minutes.

Castro, who scored on his debut for Chiefs, hasn't finished a match since joining the club from Sundowns, but he appears to have regained his confidence.

Ryan Moon is one player who's on song, and Bloem Celtic should keep a close eye on him throughout the game to avoid falling victim. Moon has scored five goals in his last six matches for Amakhosi.

Meanwhile, this encounter will also see the return of Lorenzo Gordinho to Soweto. The centre-back was loaned out to Phunya Sele Sele at the start of the year after struggling for game time towards the end of 2017.

He will be eager to prove to Komphela that he somehow made a mistake by letting him go.

Chiefs should be wary of Ndumiso Mabena and Victory Letsoalo, who have scored four goals each thus far, but it will be important for them to cut the supply short by silencing Deon Hotto.

Hotto has six assists to his name this season, and he has proven over the past few games that he's more than capable of destroying any defence at any given day.

Chiefs have dominated this fixture in the past. They have won 17 of the last 31 meetings against Bloem Celtic, while the Free State-based club has won just two of those. The other 12 matches ended in draws.