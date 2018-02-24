Sony Sugar have named a strong squad to face Nakumat FC in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Team News: Sony Sugar name strong squad to face Nakumatt

Salim Babu went for the experience of former Gor Mahia defender, Kevin Oluoch and Joseph Omweri to protect Kevin Omondi at the back while Benjamin Mosha will lead the attack.

Mosha will partner Congolese national, Yema Mwana upfront as the Millers goes out for a third consecutive win after downing Ulinzi Stars and Kariobangi Sharks in the last two games.

Nakumatt are heading into the encounter with confidence having beaten Nzoia Sugar in the last outing.

Sony Sugar starting XI: Kevin Omondi, Dennis Owuor, Kevin Oluoch, Joseph Omweri, Pamba Werunga, Victor Ademba, David Simiyu, Clinton Omondi, Benjamin Mosha, Tyrone Sisia, Yema Mwana.

Reserves: Salim Sowedi, Bernard Omondi, Samuel Olare, Okiring Owino, Derrick Otanga, Daniel Otieno, Ray Omondi.