While the Tshwane Derby headlines the weekend’s action, there is another derby on the cards on Saturday afternoon in the Northern parts of South Africa.

Baroka - Polokwane City: Bakgaga and Rise and Shine eye Limpopo Derby bragging rights

The Limpopo Derby once again promises several thrills and spills with both Baroka and Polokwane City in desperate need of points as they look to get their season back on track. Bakgaga in particular have struggled of late despite their impressive start where they at one stage top of the league table.

However, instability and a string of poor results has dogged the club of late. While Baroka most recently defeated Platinum Stars to progress to the next round of the Nedbank Cup, their fortunes in the league has been nothing short of dismal as Baroka are winless in their last four games.

But despite the home side’s struggles, Saturday’s clash will see both teams on a level playing ground. City too have failed to reciprocate their impressive form which saw them finish in the top eight this season and with just nine games remaining, they will need a win as they are falling dangerously into a relegation scrap. But it won’t be easy for Rise and Shine, who last won a game in January as they are on a six-game winless streak in all competitions.

City will hope that the likes of Premier Soccer League (PSL) top scorer Rodney Ramagalela and creative mastermind Jabulani Maluleke will be able to rediscover their form an avoid what could potentially be City’s 11th draw of the season.

But while both sides have prominent goal scorers within their ranks, including Baroka’s Gift Motupa, the potential of a draw looks likely. Historically speaking, out of the three previous league meetings, all the clashes have ended in a draw, with the only victory for either side coming in the 2016 Nedbank Cup, which went in favour of Baroka.

It is also important to note that both of the last two meetings have ended in 0-0 draws, and fans will certainly hope that this isn’t a sign for things to come. Baroka though have conceded 28 goals this season in 21 league games, and City may certainly favour their chances especially in the second half.

But Baroka’s defence will certainly need to be at their best in the second half, as City have become known as relatively slow starters this season and have scored over 71% of their goals this season in the second stanza.

Nonetheless, the clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium is expected to be an exciting affair with fans expected to turn up in decent numbers, as they hope to see their favourite team walk away with Limpopo bragging rights in the league for the very first time.