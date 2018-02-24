Amos Asembeka will partner Timothy Otieno upfront as Tusker goes all out for a maiden Kenyan Premier League win against Nzoia Sugar.

TEAM NEWS: Ex-Gor Mahia striker benched by Tusker

Coach Sam Timbe has dropped former Bandari and Gor Mahia forward, Edwin Lavatsa to the bench as the Ugandan tactician look forward to end a poor start to the season.

Tusker are yet to record a win this season; having lost the opener to Chemelil Sugar before drawing with Posta Rangers in the second match.

Lavatsa will join Mathew Odongo, former Nakumatt FC Captain, Peter Nzuki and custodian, Byrne Omondi on the bench.

Tusker starting XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Marlon Tangauzi, Eugene Asike, Apollo Otieno, Robert Achema, Bonaventure Khasabuli, Hashim Sempala, Boniface Muchiri, Timothy Otieno, Amos Asembeka.

Reserves: Byrne Omondi, Edwin Lavatsa, Lawrence Kasadha, Mathew Odongo, David Mwangi, Jackson Macharia, Peter Nzuki.