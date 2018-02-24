Toby Alderweireld is a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday, although Mauricio Pochettino would not comment on the defender's future.

Pochettino quiet on Alderweireld future amid Man Utd & Real Madrid transfer talk

The Belgium international has not featured in the Premier League or the Champions League since his return from a three-month injury lay-off earlier in February, Davinson Sanchez having established himself as a starter.

And reports have suggested Spurs may now be open to selling Alderweireld after failing to agree terms on a contract renewal, with a number of rival clubs - including Manchester United and Real Madrid - apparently interested.

However, Pochettino would only confirm the player suffered a knock in training on Thursday that will need to be assessed, and refused to be drawn on the latest rumours.

"It was only Toby that could not finish the training session [on Thursday] after an incident," the manager told a pre-match news conference.

"It was an incident in the same leg [as was previously injured] but a different area. We hope it is not a big issue. We will assess him [on Friday and Saturday]."

On the speculation surrounding the 28-year-old, Pochettino added: "I am not involved in [contract] negotiations.

"I never talk about rumours, what the media say or what happens around the club. It's not my job. I cannot say nothing about that."

Tottenham have a gruelling schedule in the coming weeks, with games in the league, the FA Cup and in Europe, but Pochettino is confident his squad can cope.

"The team is ready," he said. "Nearly all the players are fit to compete and available to be selected. That is an advantage and we understand that's an advantage.

"We are capable and able to deal with the busy schedule. There is nothing to complain about."