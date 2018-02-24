EXTRA TIME: Banyana ready for Cyprus and the SA beach team to Zanzibar

The matches are played in the cities of Nicosia, Paralimni and Larnaca.
Here you can view photographs of Banyana Banyana at the Alberton Football Club in their last training session. 12 other teams participate in this invitational tournament from 26 February to 7 March.
The South African ladies team will be facing Hungary, Slovakia, Trinidad and Tobago in Group C.
@Banyana_Banyana Media Day prior to their departure to the Cyprus Women's Cup @SasolSA @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/Alexnsh5zl
— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) February 23, 2018
The South African Beach Soccer Team enroute to Zanzibar this morning for their first international friendly of the year pic.twitter.com/GKPyAB35QB
— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) February 23, 2018
Bidding Banyana farewell as they leave for Cyprus cup tonight!! Go well all! pic.twitter.com/JWtxrOCZRm
— Fran Hilton-Smith (@Franzo_safa) February 23, 2018