Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile
Goal.com
Goal.com /

The matches are played in the cities of Nicosia, Paralimni and Larnaca.

EXTRA TIME: Banyana ready for Cyprus and the SA beach team to Zanzibar

Here you can view photographs of Banyana Banyana at the Alberton Football Club in their last training session. 12 other teams participate in this invitational tournament from 26 February to 7 March.

The South African ladies team will be facing Hungary, Slovakia, Trinidad and Tobago in Group C. 

 




