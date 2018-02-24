Former Sofapaka striker, Morven Otinya has been handed a starting berth in Nzoia Sugar starting lineup against Tusker.

TEAM NEWS: Triple change for Nzoia Sugar against Tusker

Otinya missed his side's last weekend lose to Nakumatt at home due to family engagement.

But the offensive winger walked straight into the Millers starting squad even as Coach Bernard Mwalala make a few changes to the squad.

The tactician also drafted in Benson Mangala and David Odhiambo, hoping that the changes will come with a maiden win this campaign.

The Millers have lost their last three games and the Ruaraka battle is expected to be a tough one for both sides.

Just like Nzoia Sugar, Tusker are yet to record a win this season; having lost the opener to Chemelil Sugar before drawing with Posta Rangers in the second match.

Nzoia Sugar starting XI: Benson Mangala, Stephen Wakanya, Elvis Rupia, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa, Edwin Wafula, Dennis Wanjala, GadPeters, Luke Namanda, David Odhiambo, Morven Otinya.

Reserves: Mustapha Oduor, George Mutimba, Edgar Nzano, Patrick Otieno, Tom Teka, Elvis Ronack, Patrick Kwitonda.