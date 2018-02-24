Hargreaves claims agenda against Pogba & tells Man Utd to sort it out

Owen Hargreaves claims there is an “agenda” against Paul Pogba and has urged Manchester United to sort out the issues surrounding the midfielder.

The France international has seen his every move scrutinised in minute detail since he completed a then record-breaking transfer from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

Pogba has seen himself benched by Jose Mourinho of late amid much debate regarding his best position and long-term future, but Hargreaves believes the 24-year-old is being unfairly treated and needs support from the club.

The former United midfielder told Radio 5 Live: “There’s definitely an agenda up with Paul Pogba. I’m not sure why. I think he’s a terrific football player.

“I thought he started the season absolutely exceptionally and everything really started at that game against Tottenham where Manchester United were thoroughly outplayed and that’s where the issues have come in.

“But if you’re going to criticise Pogba for playing in a midfield two against a Spurs team at Wembley where they will dominate possession, obviously he didn’t affect the game.

“In the last five games he hasn’t played to the level that he is capable of but a lot of that I think is he’s not probably playing in a position that he did with Juventus.

“The agenda is everybody speaks about his price-tag, his social media and his haircuts but actually he’s a brilliant football player, he’s a great team-mate and he’s a lovely kid.

“Now they’ve created this perception and it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse, and they need to sort this out because they need to come together.

“He’s at the perfect football club for him and they need to trust him by putting him in a position to succeed like he did at Juventus.”

Pogba, having missed an FA Cup clash with Huddersfield through illness, was named on the bench for a midweek Champions League meeting with Sevilla.

An early injury to Ander Herrera saw him introduced after less than 20 minutes of that contest and Mourinho must now decide whether he is deserving of a starting berth in a crucial Premier League fixture with Chelsea on Sunday.