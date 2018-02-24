Gor Mahia held by visiting Nkana FC in friendly

Gor Mahia played out to a 1-1 draw with 12 time Zambian Super League champions Nkana FC in a friendly staged at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

Gor Mahia held by former Zambian champions

Jacques Tuyisenge sent a strong message to Kariobangi Sharks with the defending champions’ half-hour mark opener after shaking off an injury scare that ruled him out of the continental assignment last week.

Tuyisenge missed Caf Champions League trip to Equatorial Guinea after picking a knee injury in a 4-2 win over Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier League match last week.

The Rwandan striker gave K’Ogalo the lead from the spot in the 30th minute after the visitors committed a foul in their safe area. The former Zambian champions spoilt the party for Gor Mahia with a 59th minute equalizer courtesy of new signing Festus Mbewe.

Mbewe, who also had a stint with South Africa side, Golden Arrows between 2013 and 12014 season, joined Nkana on a one-year loan deal from Red Arrows FC.

Just like Gor Mahia, Nkana, who last won the Zambian league in 2013, are preparing for the Caf first round of matches in March.

The Kenyan giants will play Esperance of Tunisia on March 7, 2018, with Nkana FC facing Chabab Riadhi Belouizdad FC of Algeria on the same day in a Caf Confederation Cup encounter.

Nkana FC, Zambian oldest club, will take on 2016 KPL champions, Tusker in the final friendly match on Monday.