Mohamed Salah is “happy about everything” at Liverpool, with top-four challenges, rather than Real Madrid rumours, his sole focus.

Salah reiterates Liverpool happiness amid Real Madrid rumours

A 30-goal haul for the Reds has raised the profile of the Egypt international, with Jurgen Klopp now having to address comparisons between his star turn and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

Salah may not be at that level yet, but his exploits in England have attracted interest from La Liga heavyweights and reports of big-money moves elsewhere refuse to go away.

The 25-year-old has, however, expressed his happiness at Anfield on a regular basis and maintains that the support shown to him on Merseyside has him feeling settled in his current surroundings.

Salah told Sky Sports: "From day one, I feel the support and that they [the fans] like me, so I have to give more to make them happy. Every day I see and feel that, even in the warm-up, so it is a fantastic atmosphere.

"I am happy to hear that every game [the fans' songs for him] and feel the love of the fans. I am happy about everything right now."

Salah is also determined to continue proving those wrong who doubted his ability to succeed in England following a forgettable stint at Chelsea between 2013 and 2015.

He added:"Since I left the Premier League the first time, I wanted to come back.

"I love to play in the Premier League, I enjoy the football.

"I did not have a chance to play at Chelsea, but when I had the chance here, I am trying to show everyone my football.

"But I honestly learned a lot at Chelsea, it was not an easy time for me, but I am here now and happy about that."

Salah has certainly proved his worth, but he acknowledges that Liverpool must now deliver as a collective.

The Reds look to be on course to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, as they hold a 5-0 advantage in a last-16 encounter with Porto, but returning to that competition in 2018-19 remains the priority for all concerned.

"We must finish in the top four, it is not optional, we have to work hard and fight for it," said Salah.

"We have fantastic players, manager and fans, everyone deserves it."

Liverpool sit third in the table heading into a home date with West Ham, but they are just one point ahead of Chelsea and two in front of fifth-placed Tottenham.