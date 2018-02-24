Zambian club Nkana will face Tusker in their final friendly match in Kenya on Monday.

Visiting Zambian side to face Tusker in another friendly

The Zambian giants arrived in the country on Friday night and were scheduled to take on Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in a friendly at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

Gor Mahia have already qualified for the next round of Caf Champions League after eliminating Leones Vegeterianos of Equatorial Guinea on a 3-1 aggregate.

Nkana will wind up their one week stay in Kenya with another friendly against former champions Tusker at Ruaraka grounds on Monday.

The match is scheduled to take place at Ruaraka Stadium, starting at 15:00hours Kenyan time (14:00hours Zambian time).

Nkana are Zambia’s representatives in the Caf Confederation Cup and will face Chabab Riadhi Belouizdad FC of Algeria in the first round.