WSW out to stop Sydney reaching 50 points

Michael Thwaite is eyeing off a few benchmarks on Sunday.

Western Sydney defender Michael Thwaite is desperate for A-League derby success against Sydney FC.

The Western Sydney defender is set to play his first Sydney derby since joining the A-League club this season.

Dangling even more invitingly is a double-century of A-League appearances.

But there's also another, less personal goal set aside specifically for the Allianz Stadium clash - prevent Sydney FC reaching 50 points.

Sky Blues coach Graham Arnold has made no secret of his desire to eclipse his team's own record 66 points in a single season, having set a new target of 70.

But Arnold is on the cusp of another benchmark.

In the past five of his six full A-League seasons, his teams have reached at least 50 points.

Thwaite said the Wanderers are determined not to let him make it six on their watch.

"I know Arnie's goal is to get to 50 points and they're on 49 points," Thwaite told AAP.

"It's probably in the league's best interest to stop them getting to that 50 points.

"That's one of our big goals for this game."

Thwaite knows it won't be easy and isn't buying in to talk the defending champions are fatigued from Wednesday's Asian Champions League exertions in Shanghai.

"I heard they flew to China and returned business class, so I'm sure they'll be OK," he said.

"They've got a lot of depth in their squad and Sydney are one of the fittest teams in the comp.

"They had a good performance in China, as well, that will give them confidence."

The sixth-placed Wanderers will balance that assuredness with their own, having finally adapted to Josep Gombau's high-intensity style and overcome their own second-half fade outs.

With back-to-back wins over Central Coast and Wellington and, most recently, a 2-2 draw with high-flying Newcastle, Thwaite believed the Wanderers were peaking at the optimal time.

This shapes as the 34-year-old's maiden Sydney derby, having sat out the first with a hamstring injury and been controversially left on the bench for the second early in Gombau's tenure.

Victory would add the perfect touch to his 200th A-League game, after 199 appearances spread across Perth Glory, Gold Coast United, Melbourne Victory and the Wanderers.

"It's definitely a goal I set before the start of the season," Thwaite said.

"It's a privilege to play my 200th game in Western Sydney because that's where my career started at Marconi in the old NSL."