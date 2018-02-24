A mouth watering clash; bringing together two sides that are hungry for a win, considering the fact that they have not done well in previous matches.

Tusker - Nzoia Sugar Preview: Can the brewers kick-start their season?

The eleven time champions, Tusker FC, lost their opening match against Chemelil 2-0, before drawing 0-0 with Posta Rangers in their second fixture at Ruaraka.

After a perfect start into the season last year, the Bernard Mwalala led side has started 2018 on a low note. The 2016 National Super League champions have not collected any point from a possible nine in the three matches played.

In the reverse fixture last season, the brewers lost 5-2, but redeemed their image in the second leg, winning 2-1.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tusker: Veteran goalkeeper Duncan Ochieng’, who also happens to be the captain, will have to command his line well or else the team will suffer second defeat in three matches. Former Gor Mahia man Timothy Otieno was impressive against Posta Rangers but still struggled to hit the back of the net, he has to do better against Nzoia.

Nzoia Sugar: Dennis Wanjala was a rock for his side last weekend against Nakumatt, and his contribution will be needed more against Tusker. It is high time George Mutimba found his scoring boots, and it will be important to do it against the former champions for it will boost his confidence.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Tusker: Duncan Ochieng, Colins Shivachi, Eric Ambunya, Bonventure Khasabuli, Eugene Asike, Hashim Sempala, Edwin Lavatsa, Amos Asembeka, Timothy Otieno, Robert Achema and Apollo Otieno.

Nzoia Sugar: Mustapha Oduor, Edwin Wafula, Dennis Wanjala, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa, Peter Gin, Luke Namanda, Stephen Wakanya, Elvis Rupia, Edgar Nzano and George Mutimba.