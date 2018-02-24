The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is all set to host its first ever Indian Super League (ISL) tie between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC on Sunday.

Game ISL 2017-2018: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date

Sunday, February 25

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

JAMSHEDPUR FC:

Injured: None



Doubtful: Anas Edathodika



Suspended: None



Key Players: Tiri, Izu Azuka, Wellington Priori

Bengaluru FC:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Miku, Sunil Chhetri, Dimas Delgado

GAME PREVIEW

The Tata Steel-owned Jamshedpur FC will be playing their eighth home match of the ongoing ISL season in Bhubaneswar on Sunday against league leaders Bengaluru FC. For the very first time, an ISL match will be played at the Capital city of Odisha.

It is a very important match from Jamshedpur's point of view as they look to book their berth in the playoff stage. Steve Coppell's men currently sit in fourth position in the league table with 26 points from 16 matches. They are three points behind second and third-placed sides, FC Pune City and Chennaiyin FC, which makes three points on offer on Sunday very crucial for Men of Steel.

After a slow start, Jamshedpur FC shifted gears in the second half of the season. They have collected 16 points out of their last seven games and lost just the one match. They would hope to continue their good form and bag full three points.

Steve Coppell is likely to bring in some changes in his starting XI which managed a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in their previous match.

India international striker Sumeet Passi made his debut for Jamshedpur FC in the last match. Even though the young striker was praised by his coach for his impressive show, it is highly unlikely that the British will once again keep star striker Izu Azuka on the bench once again in such a crucial tie.

Azuka's return will obviously send Trindade Goncalves to bench and Ashim Biswas is likely to replace the attacking midfielder. Biswas will partner Azuka upfront. Also, expect Bikash Jairu to come back in the starting XI, replacing another youngster Farukh Choudhury in the left wing.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have nothing to worry as they have already booked their place in the play-offs and is sitting comfortably at the summit. Their last defeat came against Delhi Dynamos on January 14th. Since then Albert Roca's men have not tasted defeat in any competition.

In between ISL, the Blues have also appeared in four AFC Cup 2018 matches against Bhutan's Transport United and Maldives' TC Sports. They had outclassed both the opponents and have finalised their place in the group stages of the continental competition.

In the Bengaluru FC side, a couple of changes are expected. Harmanjot Khabra, who did not appear in their previous ISL tie against FC Pune City due to the accumulation of four yellow cards, is back in action and is all set to start in place of Rahul Bheke, who started against TC Sports during midweek.

Erik Paartalu might return to the starting lineup in order to consolidate Bengaluru's midfield. League's second highest goal scorer Miku will be partnered by Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri from the wings.

The last time these two sides met in Bengaluru, Bheke conceded a penalty late in the game which was duly converted by Goncalves. Sameegh Doutie could have a role to play from the bench as his pace down the wings could pose a problem for the visitors.

We are all set ot experience a mouth-watering clash as Bhubaneswar is all set to host its first ever ISL game. Can Jamshedpur FC do the double over Bengaluru and move up in the league table or will Bengaluru collect three points and widen the gap at the top?