Ranko Popovic’s team would look to do the double over FC Goa when they host the team from the Konkan region on Sunday.

Game ISL 2017-18: FC Pune City v FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview FC Pune City vs FC Goa

Date

Sunday, February 25

Time

5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

FC PUNE CITY:

Injured: None



Doubtful: Gurtej Singh



Suspended: Emiliano Alfaro



Key Players: Marcelinho

FC GOA:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: Edu Bedia



Key Players: Ferran Corominas, Edu Bedia

GAME PREVIEW

FC Pune City will be keen to return to winning ways after the 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC over a week back. The Orange and Purple brigade are on 28 points and a win would guarantee them a berth in the play-offs, a first in their history.

Ranko Popovic was the first coach in the ISL to ensure that FC Goa’s famed attack doesn’t score a goal against them. It was the defeat inflicted by Pune on December 23rd that derailed Goa's season more or less.

He allowed them to see more of the ball and chose to only hit on counters. Despite that, they attempted at least 21 shots with seven on target, of which 14 were from inside the box. They won the 50-50 balls and came out better in aerial duels as well.

These statistics clearly indicate that Goa do not a defensive screen ahead of their brittle defence.

Popovic’s famous rant about Ahmed Jahouh not being shown cards for his consistent fouls have been a trend which has continued throughout the campaign.

For Pune, they will be without the services of striker Emiliano Alfaro who picked up his fourth yellow card of the season. Expect the home team to once again let Goa have the ball and instead hit them on the break given the pace they have in Marcelinho, Diego Carlos and Marko Stankovic.

From leading the ISL table to being placed seventh, it only shows the rollercoaster of a journey it has been for the Goans. In their last 10 matches, only nine points have been picked up.

They will miss Edu Bedia who picked his fourth yellow card but the good news is that Manuel Lanzarote has returned to the fold after serving his one-game suspension.

Anything other than a win on Sunday would mean that they would need a few other results to go their way in order to qualify for the playoffs. The problem is that Goa have gone all-out in attack in each of their games and have ended up conceding goals. A damning statistic is that they have leaked in a goal in each of their 15 matches. Even Delhi Dynamos, who have shipped in the maximum goals, have kept two clean-sheets this season!

Lately the goals too have dried up. In their last three matches, of which two were at home, they have only found the back of the net once. For all their attacking threat, they have won six and lost as many matches which highlight the poor defensive organization and personnel.

The onus is on Lobera and his players to deliver a positive result. Else questions will be asked on their selection, tactics and more importantly, team’s organization in defence.