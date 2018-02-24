China League One outfit Zhejiang Lǜchéng announced the signing of Edu Garcia from Bengaluru FC on Saturday morning.

Zhejiang Lǜchéng: Edu Garcia is a technically good player

Garcia, who plied his trade for Bengaluru FC in the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) season, was allowed to join Sergi Barjuan’s side after the Chinese club paid a transfer fee of around 150000 USD.

The 27-year-old former Real Zaragoza player had scored two goals and provided five assists in the 1054 minutes he played for Albert Roca’s Bengaluru FC.

"Garcia is a highly technical player known for his accurate passes and his strong mentality, as well as his slaloming run in the final third," read a statement.

"Hopefully Garcia will integrate with our team as soon as possible and get better results with Greentown in the new season."

The Chinese League One kicks-off on March 10.