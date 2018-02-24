Kelantan eye Fajer Ibrahim as Bensoh replacement

Fajer Ibrahim was at helm of the Syrian national team from 2006 to 2010 and between 2015 to 2016, and he could be the next Kelantan head coach.

President of Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan confirmed in a Berita Harian report that Ibrahim is scheduled to be in Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium on Saturday to witness the match against Perak as well as to discuss matters with the management.

The 53-year-old is a former Syrian international in the 80's and have thus far only managed clubs in Iraq and Syria since retiring from a playing career.

The vacant spot at Kelantan is available after Thai Sathit Bensoh was sacked following a poor start to the 2018 Super League season where Kelantan have only gotten a solitary point from three matches played.

The Red Warriors will go into the match against Perak in bottom place of the Super League standings where temporary head coach Yusri Che Lah will attempt to stop the slide.