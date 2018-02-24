Jeon wants Melaka to chain Safiq and co

It's the meeting between third and sixth at Tan Sri Dato Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium in Johor Bahru as JDT welcomes the visit of Melaka United for the resumption of the Super League season.

The last time Melaka visited the ground in the league, they were handed a embarassing defeate when they were stuffed 7-0 by the reigning league champions last season.

Hoping to learn their lesson this time around, South Korean midfielder Jeon Woo-young is hoping to stop them right at the source.

"It will be a tough test to stop their midfield but if we can stop the supply to the attack, we can deny them goals. The hope is to at least bring home one point if we can stop them from scoring."

"After the last win, we are a very motivated bunch but we still need to put in the right shift to ensure we get a positive result," said Jeon in a Berita Harian report.

Melaka have already won twice this season but both of those wins against Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan have come at home, where Jeon also managed to get his name on the scoresheet in the opening match.

It is the away travel that has thus far unravelled Melaka and Jeon is certainly hoping that history would not repeat itself.