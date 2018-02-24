Chaos as footballer threatens to stab opponents with flagstick

A football match in South America descended into chaos after a fiery post-game clash saw one player threaten the other team with a flagstick.

The crazy scenes came after the final whistle in the natch between Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle and Uruguay's River Plate in the U-20 Copa Libertadores semi-final.

Violence threatened to erupt when players from both teams started yelling at one another and chasing each other across the pitch.

Suddenly, Independiente defender Angelo Preciado mad a mad dash for the corner flag as he was pursued by a horde of angry River Plate players.

The Ecuadorian then picked up the flagstick and motioned as if he was going to stab members of the other team with it.

The commentators were clearly stunned by the dramatic turn of events as the confrontation spiralled further out of control.

Fortunately, sanity eventually prevailed as Preciado threw the flagstick away before he could do any real damage.

Preciado's team won the tie 3–2 on aggregate but the defender is now in danger of being suspended for the final against Nacional of Uruguay.