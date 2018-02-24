Rajagopal proud of Rodney's debut performance

Knocked off the top of the perch after Terengganu FC secured a late winner against Negeri Sembilan on Friday night, PKNS FC have a chance to move back to the top of the table should they beat Kedah on Sunday night.

The Red Ants are on a 2-game winning run having disposed off Pahang and Perak in consecutive matches. Coincidentally, in their opening match of the 2018 Super League season, the only match that PKNS did not win was the 2-2 draw against Terengganu.

The game against Perak saw K. Rajagopal made several changes that also included youngster Rodney Celvin Akwensivie starting in Lumut. The experienced head coach was delighted that his charge proved him right over the course of the 90 minutes as they shut Perak out.

"We believe that all the players can contribute something for every match. We cannot make simply changes, we have to see the opponents and what our approach need to be. People were surprised that it was bold decision to give Rodney Celvin or Bonai as we call him, a start in the match and it was his first match, playing against a good team in Perak."

"I think all the teams in the Super League are strong. Every game we have to approach the game differently. As the league goes on, there’ll definitely be suspensions and injuries but I always emphasize to the players that we believe in the team and the players," Rajagopal told Goal.

The 21-year-old player only just moved to PKNS this season, having made his professional debut with hometown club, Sarawak. One to stand out in a crowd, Rodney was born to a Ghanaian father, hence his slighty different look to a normal Sarawakian.

It remains to be seen if Rodney will be fielded in the starting line-up for the second straight game for the Kedah match at Shah Alam Stadium. With Kedah themselves finding being boosted by finally achieving their first win of the season, when they defeated PKNP FC in their previous, Rajagopal may just opt for the more experienced player in his squad.