Ellis selects USWNT roster for 2018 SheBelieves Cup

U.S. national team coach Jill Ellis has selected her final 23-player roster for the SheBelieves Cup, with Andi Sullivan, Tierna Davidson and Savannah McCaskill among the prospects to make the cut.

The squad announced Friday included a veteran-heavy core, including the likes of Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, mixed with players looking to break into Ellis' regular rotation.

Ellis trimmed three players from the 26-woman roster selected ahead of a pre-tournament camp in Orlando, Florida: defender Hailie Mace, midfielder Rose Lavelle and forward Ashley Hatch. Veterans Becky Sauerbrunn (foot), Samantha Mewis (knee) and Tobin Heath (ankle) were omitted from the preliminary squad because of injury.

The U.S. opens the SheBelieves Cup against Germany on Thursday at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, before traveling to face France three days later at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. The Americans conclude the round-robin tournament against Phil Neville's England side March 7 at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando.

"We have an experienced and hungry group of players," Ellis said in a news release. "The players relish the opportunities to play the absolute best teams in the world and after a really productive week of training in Florida, we're ready for the unique challenges that each of these teams will present."

Here is the full roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): 18-Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), 24-Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), 1-Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): 7-Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), 17-Tierna Davidson (Stanford), 14-Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), 5-Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals), 2-Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), 22-Taylor Smith (Washington Spirit), 16-Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS (6): 6-Morgan Brian (Lyon,), 8-Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), 9-Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), 10-Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), 20-Allie Long (Seattle Reign), 3-Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): 19-Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), 21-Savannah McCaskill (Sky Blue FC), 13-Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), 23-Christen Press (Houston Dash), 11-Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), 15-Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign), 12-Lynn Williams (NC Courage)